Pet Of The Week: Paco

By Hope Bidegainberry on October 29, 2020

Coming in at nine pounds is Paco, an adorable tiny dog seeking a new home. Paco is a three-year-old neutered male Chihuahua who is still working on building up his confidence. He’s looking for a new family that will be patient and provide him with lots of love and support to help him come out of his shell. Once Paco feels at ease, he will climb right into your lap and want to cuddle. Ready to open your home and heart to a sweet dog who just needs some time to adjust? Ask for Paco ID# A885405.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Paco.