Pet Of The Week: Petey

By Hope Bidegainberry on September 9, 2021

So many words rhyme with Petey: sweetie, meaty, cheeky, dreamy. All those words apply to this dog. Meet Petey, a five-year-old neutered male Pit Bull with a gentle disposition. Petey is working on shedding his timidness, and when he feels comfortable, he allows his cheeky goofball flag to fly. He loves the company of other canines too. Petey would do best in a home without small children. Looking to add a dreamy Pibble to your family? Ask for Petey ID# A898067.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Petey. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.