Pet Of The Week: Phoebe

By Hope Bidegainberry on August 24, 2021

Phoebe is a 4 month old kitten who prefers to receive attention on her own terms. She wants you to earn her love, she’s not going to give it out too easy. Once she trusts you she’ll be the sweetest girl. Sometimes, those we work for are the most rewarding! To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293-7200

For more information CLICK HERE.