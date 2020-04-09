Pet Of The Week: Pichis

To answer your first question: his name is pronounced Peaches. This one-year-old neutered male silver tabby with the odd name is indeed a stunner. Along with his captivating looks, Pichis is a high energy cat that will keep you entertained for hours and hours. Pichis can get over-stimulated, so he’ll need a family that is cat-savvy when it comes to energetic felines like him. He’ll do best in an adult only home, and should be the only animal in a household. Just give Pichis lots of love and lots of cat toys and he’ll be the happiest cat on the planet. Looking for a spirited and playful pet to provide you with laughter all day long? Ask for Pichis ID# A869329.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is currently open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment.