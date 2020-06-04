Pet Of The Week: Puma

June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, so why not start the month off right by adopting this sleek ebony beauty? Puma is solid black 6-month-old spayed female kitten with lots of playful energy. Like her namesake, she loves to pounce, but on cat toys only. Even though she’s a young energetic cat, Puma is also very gentle. She is a purr machine with a goal of becoming a champion lap cat. Puma’s dream in life is to lounge peacefully in a sunspot and gaze adoringly into her human’s eyes. Seeking a loving feline to add to your family? Ask for Puma ID# A878152.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Puma.