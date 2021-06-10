Pet Of The Week: Queen

By Hope Bidegainberryon June 10, 2021

She rules the rabbit hutch, and soon she will rule your heart. Meet her Majesty Queen the rabbit. Queen is an adult spayed female California Rabbit with a luxurious white coat and chocolate brown ears and nose. She’s very friendly and enjoys being petted. Queen is a social butterfly who prefers to be around people, and loves noshing on greens and vegetables, with cilantro being her personal favorite treat. Are you looking for a chummy bunny to be the queen of your heart and home? Ask for Queen ID# A893591. As part of Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Hoppy Summer rabbit adoption promotion, Queen’s adoption fees are waived through the month of June.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Queen. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.