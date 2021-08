Pet Of The Week: Ross

By Hope Bidegainberry on August 24, 2021

Ross is a 4 month old kitten who likes to hang back and observe. You can find him on a perch just peeking out at the world. He may not be the most outgoing, but with time and trust he’ll surely come around. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293-7200

For more information CLICK HERE.