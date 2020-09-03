fbpx
Pet Of The Week: Stella

Hope Bidegainberry
September 3, 2020

Cats just make everything better, and this particular cat is sure to enhance your life. Meet Stella, a two-year-old spayed female Tortoiseshell Tabby who is looking for true love. She’s the purrfect cat package: social, outgoing, beautiful and affectionate. Stella’s tired of playing the field and is interested in a life-long commitment. The only prenup you’ll need to sign for Stella is her adoption papers. Ready to meet the feline love of your life? Ask for Stella ID# A883004. 

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Stella.

Hope Bidegainberry

