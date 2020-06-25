fbpx
Pet Of The Week: Syl

Hope Bidegainberry
June 25, 2020

What’s black and white and wiggly all over?  The answer to that question is: Syl the Pibble.  This three-year-old neutered male Pit Bull mix is a playful and energetic dog who is looking for a family that will be patient with him as he works on his confidence. He’s a sweet-natured dog who loves pets and is affectionate.  Syl is also extremely fond of playing in water. Because Syl is still on the reticent side, he should go to a home with older teens or adults only.  Ready to open your heart to a dog who is longing to blossom in a loving home?  Ask for Syl ID# A877405.  

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoption by appointments only. Call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Syl.

Hope Bidegainberry

