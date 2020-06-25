Pet Of The Week: Syl

What’s black and white and wiggly all over? The answer to that question is: Syl the Pibble. This three-year-old neutered male Pit Bull mix is a playful and energetic dog who is looking for a family that will be patient with him as he works on his confidence. He’s a sweet-natured dog who loves pets and is affectionate. Syl is also extremely fond of playing in water. Because Syl is still on the reticent side, he should go to a home with older teens or adults only. Ready to open your heart to a dog who is longing to blossom in a loving home? Ask for Syl ID# A877405.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoption by appointments only. Call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Syl.