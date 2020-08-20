Pet Of The Week: Whispy

Whispy: Her name just rolls off the tongue conjuring images of soft ocean breezes and fragrant wildflowers. This six-year-old spayed female German Shepherd is as soft and gentle as her name implies. Whispy has superb manners too and knows “sit” and “shake.” She loves toys and rejoices in a game of fetch, especially with her favorite squeaky toy. Whispy is affectionate and is a champion of the all so important dog lean, which feels like a comforting full body hug from this sweet German Shepherd. Looking for a loving dog to add to your life? Ask for Whispy ID# A880501.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Whispy.