Pet Of The Week: Widget

Hope Bidegainberry
April 23, 2020

Do you enjoy long luxurious naps?  So does Widget.  Do you also enjoy relaxing and curling up with a captivating book?  So does Widget.  Do you appreciate deep meaningful conversations about the mysteries of life?  So does Widget. In short, are you seeking an old soul type of cat who is not into drama?  Well, then Widget is the cat for you.  This 11-year-old spayed female Tortoiseshell Tabby is friendly and looking for a loving and quiet home where she can spend her senior years.  Widget is a gentle mannered feline who would do best in an adult only home.  Despite her age, she still has lots of love to give.  Her hobbies include rolling around in catnip, sitting on laps and watching cooking shows on the television.  Widget has a purrfect golden colored stripe running down the center of her nose, and is always wearing a smile.  Looking for a mellow and sweet cat?  Ask for Widget ID# A545534. 

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is currently open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment.

 

 

