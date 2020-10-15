fbpx
Pet Of The Week: Zeus

Hope Bidegainberry
October 15, 2020

Even though he’s named for an ancient Greek God, Zeus the Pit Bull mix doesn’t have a God complex. This Zeus is a one-year-old neutered male who is just a big cuddly goofball. With his lovely black and white coat, Zeus is most definitely a hunk and he does love smothering people with kisses. This affectionate Pibble is overflowing with energetic happiness.  He loves cuddles, walks, playtime and scrumptious treats. Zeus would do best in an active home to help him burn off some of his exuberant energy. Looking for a sweet-natured and fun-loving dog? Ask for Zeus ID# A882167.  

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Zeus. 

