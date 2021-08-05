PetOf The Week: Scotty

By Hope Bidegainberry on August 5, 2021

Scotty is a pant and bow tie wearing pigeon, and it’s a given that she will steal your heart. She is a sweet and gentle adult domesticated female Racing Pigeon, although she’s fully retired now and looking forward to a home where she can put up her feet and relax. Since Scotty is comfortable wearing pigeon pants (yes, you read that correctly), she could easily live indoors. If she’s to live outdoors, Scotty will require a predator and rodent proof enclosed aviary. Ideally Scotty would love to be adopted into a family that has pigeons so she can have feathered friends or be adopted with another pigeon. Seeking a new bird to add to your flock? Ask for Scotty ID# A888730.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Scotty. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.