Rocky, Skinny, and Chiquitita have lived together their whole lives, and are looking for an adopter who will take all three fun-loving pups! Oldest boy Rocky (6yrs) is the bold one, Skinny (4yrs) is the thoughtful gentleman, and Chiquitita (4yrs) is an all-around sweet little girl. We’re committed to keeping them together so we’re reducing the adoption fee to just $175 for all three! Do you have room in your home and heart to adopt this tiny family?

