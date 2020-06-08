fbpx
A purebred golden retriever dog is wearing a animal harness to indicate it is a service dog that will aid blind, visually impaired, or special needs people to stay safe.
Pilots Are Volunteering To Help A Nonprofit Deliver Trained Service Dogs To People With Disabilities

Hope Bidegainberry
June 8, 2020

Pilots are now volunteering to assist a nonprofit in flying trained assistance dogs to people with disabilities who need them.

Recently, 3 pilots from Sonoma Jet Center in California took some precious puppies to be trained to become assistance dogs.

The pilots are getting puppies out to Southern California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Montana, and Texas.

The nonprofit’s staff are beyond grateful for the assistance they received from the pilots who volunteered not just their time, but their resources. Since the pandemic happened, they were not able to use the commercial flights so they used the Sonoma Jet Center instead.

 
All the puppies came form the Canine Companion’s headquarters in Santa Rosa, California. When the puppies are 8 weeks old, they get placed with volunteers in homes to be socialized and trained.

When the dogs reach about one-and-a-half, they are ready to begin their training at professional training centers.

During the pandemic, the Canine Companions had to find private pilots with larger planes who are willing to fly to the east coast.

