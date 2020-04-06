NOW PLAYING
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Jameson Moon Hart and P!nk attend the Monster Energy Supercross VIP Event at Angel Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment, Inc.)
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

Pink and Her 3-Year-Old Son Had Coronavirus

Hope Bidegainberry
April 6, 2020

PINK had the coronavirus, and it sounds like her 3-year-old son Jameson did, too. Luckily, her family was able to weather the storm.

In an Instagram post, Pink said, quote, “Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive.

“My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

Pink went on to say it’s an “absolute travesty” that testing isn’t widely available in the U.S., adding that it’s necessary to, quote, “protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

She also announced she’s donating $1 million to healthcare workers on the front lines.

View this post on Instagram

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Dog Cant Wait To Go To Bed

Take a look at this adorable video below of this dog who runs home just so he can snuggle in his bed! #TooCute

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Fri 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT