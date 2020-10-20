Raccoons cause a stir by breaking into a Redwood City bank

By Hope Bidegainberry on October 20, 2020

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) responded to a call this morning regarding two juvenile raccoons who were found inside a bank in Redwood City, California. The bank was closed to the public at the time.

“It’s not every day an animal organization gets called to deal with a bank break in, but since the bank robbers were masked bandits of the wildlife kind, we were indeed the appropriate responders,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “The bank managers let our rescue staff into the bank, and after about ten minutes of chasing the raccoons around the bank, we were finally able to safely shoo them outside. They apparently didn’t want to leave the bank.”

PHS/SPCA was notified of the raccoon intruders by a man who was using the ATM machine early this morning. At first, he thought he was seeing a stuffed animal on top of a desk inside the bank, but then he saw the animal move and realized he was staring directly at a live raccoon and called PHS/SPCA.

“There were muddy pawprints on a tree outside the bank, so we suspect the raccoons climbed the tree to the roof of the bank, and then somehow managed to crawl into the air ducts and fell through the ceiling tiles onto the floor of the bank,” according to Tarbox. “There were several broken ceiling tiles, and the masked bandits knocked papers around and even a computer over. Thankfully the raccoons were not injured during their morning escapade, and to our knowledge they didn’t abscond with any money.”

