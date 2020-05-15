fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Cute pets resting together. Friendship of a dog and cat.
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirusKOIT PETSPets

Record number of pets taken into foster care during lockdown

Hope Bidegainberry
May 15, 2020

Shelters from California to New York have put out the call for people to temporarily foster pets. Thanks to an overwhelming response from people who suddenly found themselves stuck at home, shelters say they have placed record numbers of dogs, cats and other animals into homes. Hopefully, many of those who agree to temporarily care for a pet will ultimately decide they want the animal to stay for good.

Shelters have several reasons for pushing to foster out animals,  including the fear that they might have to stop adopting out animals if people can’t visit them or that they might see an influx of people surrendering animals amid economic woes.

Since mid-March, the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has seen 1,600 people volunteer to foster, and the Oregon Humane Society in Portland has seen 1,000 new foster volunteers.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

There’s a new Barbie and Ken doll available!

Finally there is a realistic Barbie and Ken doll! The “Non-Essential Worker” Barbie and Ken. The first ever Quarantine Editions! Barbie in yoga pants, Ken in sweats with two babies, Barbie with grey roots...

Costco Is Reopening Its Food Courts

Due to COVID-19, Costco has had to make some big changes, and they stopped serving samples and some of our favorite food court items. Slowly We’re happy to hear Costco is finally bringing back food court favorites...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT