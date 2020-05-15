Record number of pets taken into foster care during lockdown

Shelters from California to New York have put out the call for people to temporarily foster pets. Thanks to an overwhelming response from people who suddenly found themselves stuck at home, shelters say they have placed record numbers of dogs, cats and other animals into homes. Hopefully, many of those who agree to temporarily care for a pet will ultimately decide they want the animal to stay for good.

Shelters have several reasons for pushing to foster out animals, including the fear that they might have to stop adopting out animals if people can’t visit them or that they might see an influx of people surrendering animals amid economic woes.

Since mid-March, the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has seen 1,600 people volunteer to foster, and the Oregon Humane Society in Portland has seen 1,000 new foster volunteers.