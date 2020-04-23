fbpx
Coronavirus

Restaurants Giving Back

Hope Bidegainberry
April 23, 2020

Some Bay Area restaurants have been giving back to frontline workers.

Town & Country Village in Palo Alto:

is helping to feed frontline workers while continuing to support local restaurants. Those looking to help can purchase meals from Asian Box, Lulu’s Mexican Food, Kirk Steakburgers, Howie’s Artisan Pizza, and Tin Pot Creamery through this webpage to get delivered to frontline workers with Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto Fire Department, Palo Alto Police Department, and Santa Clara Fire Department.Town & Country Village’s newly launched donation program aims to positively unite the community and help those working especially long hours away from their families providing an easy way for them to enjoy a hot meal. Additionally, Town & Country Village restaurants are also partnering with LifeMoves to provide meals to homeless shelters across San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

Horn Barbecue’sHorn Initiative:

 has been hard at work in the Oakland community to bring joy and feed those in need. Matt Horn and a team of volunteers prepared 500 individually wrapped pulled pork/pulled chicken sandwiches to feed the entire staff at neighboring UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland. The Horn Initiative is a philanthropic effort that has risen from renowned pit master Matt Horn’s commitment to give back to the community and bring joy to people through his mouthwatering barbecue. Since mid-March, the Horn Initiative has made and served over 2,500 meals to those in need, from families to frontline and essential employees working against the pandemic. Inspired by the example set by his mother and father, who opened their home to the homeless and cooked for the hungry, Matt Horn and his team of volunteers are serving others with a heart of gratitude and doing everything they can to help the community. 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

