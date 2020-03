RIHANNA and her Clara Lionel Foundation are stepping up BIG TIME to help out in this time of need.

(The foundation is named after Rihanna’s grandparents.)

They’re donating $5 million to various organizations, including food banks, the World Health Organization, and the International Rescue Committee.

The foundation says, quote, “It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.”