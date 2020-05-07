fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Smiling Headshot of Australian Shepherd on natural background with natural lighting
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

San Francisco owner reunites with dog

Hope Bidegainberry
May 7, 2020

Such good news, during a time of uncertainty during this pandemic.

Earlier this month a woman was reunited withe her miniature Australian shepherd. The dog had been discovered at a Shelter in the Lost Angeles area.

In December, about 4 months ago, this woman left her dog tied up outside a grocery store and the dog disappeared without a trace-there was video footage thankfully of the man.

The woman began posting flyers around the city with a $7,000 reward, and like everyone who sadly loses a loving pet, was hopeful that the police would find her dog.

Earlier this month the unexpected call came-they had found her dog.

The dog was finally reunited with his owner!

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
$1000 Employee of the Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT