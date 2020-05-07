San Francisco owner reunites with dog

Such good news, during a time of uncertainty during this pandemic.

Earlier this month a woman was reunited withe her miniature Australian shepherd. The dog had been discovered at a Shelter in the Lost Angeles area.

In December, about 4 months ago, this woman left her dog tied up outside a grocery store and the dog disappeared without a trace-there was video footage thankfully of the man.

The woman began posting flyers around the city with a $7,000 reward, and like everyone who sadly loses a loving pet, was hopeful that the police would find her dog.

Earlier this month the unexpected call came-they had found her dog.

The dog was finally reunited with his owner!