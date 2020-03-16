San Francisco public schools announce free meals for children

The San Francisco Unified School District will be closing all schools for three weeks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Starting Tuesday, March 17th, free breakfasts and lunches will be available to children 18 and younger across the city.

The pickup sites open at 9 or 9:30am and include:

Washington High School

Roosevelt Middle School

Galileo High School

Brown Middle School

Jordan High School

Denman Middle School

A.P. Giannini Middle School

Francisco Middle School

Lincoln High School

Wallenberg High School

San Francisco International High School

Mission High School

Lick Middle School

Bret Harte Elementary

.@SFUSDSchoolFood will continue to provide free meals to all students who need them during the temporary closure of schools. We're collaborating with @SFMFoodBank & exploring option of co-locating food pantries where students will receive free meals: https://t.co/w2Ug4LfiCu — SF public schools (@SFUnified) March 13, 2020

San Francisco Recreation & Park Department announced effective today, March 16th and through the end of the month, children from low-income working families, as well as those of city health workers will be provided emergency childcare.

School closure will last from March 16th through the end of spring break, classes will be set to resume on Monday, April 6th.

The San Francisco Public Library also announced that all SFPL branches will be closed through March 31st.

