NOW PLAYING
Diverse school children load school bus. The bus driver is standing outside the bus. Focus is on the back of the school bus.
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

San Francisco public schools announce free meals for children

Hope Bidegainberry
March 16, 2020

The San Francisco Unified School District will be closing all schools for three weeks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Starting Tuesday, March 17th, free breakfasts and lunches will be available to children 18 and younger across the city. 

The pickup sites open at 9 or 9:30am and include:

  • Washington High School
  • Roosevelt Middle School
  • Galileo High School
  • Brown Middle School
  • Jordan High School
  • Denman Middle School
  • A.P. Giannini Middle School
  • Francisco Middle School
  • Lincoln High School
  • Wallenberg High School
  • San Francisco International High School
  • Mission High School
  • Lick Middle School
  • Bret Harte Elementary

San Francisco Recreation & Park Department announced effective today, March 16th and through the end of the month, children from low-income working families, as well as those of city health workers will be provided emergency childcare. 

School closure will last from March 16th through the end of spring break, classes will be set to resume on Monday, April 6th. 

The San Francisco Public Library also announced that all SFPL branches will be closed through March 31st.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Is A Full Lockdown Next?

It was unthinkable even a week ago but now it feels inevitable, so is a nationwide lockdown coming? States and cities have already begun instituting extreme lockdowns, especially in the wake of this past weekend when...

Pit Bulls Are Big Babies

Take a look at the video below of the proof that Pit Bulls are giant babies. The pup with the most infectious smile! #TooCute

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT