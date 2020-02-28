San Jose’s First Tiny Home Community

San Jose has its first tiny home community which opened on Thursday, complete with security and resident services. Bicycle racks hang by the doors and flowers line the walkways at The Maybury Bridge Housing Project.

This took years to conceive and thousands of volunteer hours to build. Residents have moved off the streets and into the units.

These tiny homes are meant to be temporary. Residents will stay only about 60 days or until they can get into permanent housing.

This is intended to have individuals become acclimated to being part of a community. So far nine people have moved in. The hope is to fill all 40 spots in the coming weeks. A second site is already in the works.

For more information CLICK HERE.