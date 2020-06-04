fbpx
NOW PLAYING
close up of cute pink pig in wooden farm with black eyes looking in camera
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Sanctuary Is Looking For Pen Pals To Write Letters To Farm Animals

Hope Bidegainberry
June 4, 2020

This animal sanctuary is offering a really cool opportunity for kids to become pen pals with some of their animal residents. This program helps to connect kids with adorable animals such as pigs, goats, and cows.

The kids choose from a list of animals and then write them a letter. They will receive a letter back from the animal pen pal of their choice, along with a photo of the animal.

This sanctuary needed to get creative on how they could reach children and teach them about animal compassion and kindness after shelter-in-place happened. 

 
 

The animals have already received almost 50 letters in just one week.

The website also has a virtual guided tour where kids can get to visit the more than 200 animals at the sanctuary.

If you are interested in writing to one of the animals, you can send a letter to P.O. Box 171, Sultan, WA 98294. But be sure to include your name and age.

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

When will the salons open? HELP!

Good lord, my husband hasn’t had a hair cut in months! I don’t know how to do it. His stylist has not reopened her shop. He cannot reach her to do a home appointment! So you can see the result LOL. Actually...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT