Saying goodbye to 201 3rd St – moving to Daly City

Hope Bidegainberry
May 19, 2020

96.5 KOIT is officially saying goodbye to 201 3rd street in San Francisco and moving to Daly City!

We loved being in the city, but we’re excited to move to a new place!

Take a look below at our pics of our empty building:

