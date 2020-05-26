fbpx
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Secret To Adele’s Dramatic Weight Loss Revealed!

Morris Knight
May 26, 2020

It’s a brand new Adele!

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

It’s not hard to understand why Adele’s fans can’t stop marveling at her new look. She drove the internet crazy last month when she shared a photo of her new physique, celebrating her 32nd birthday. So now we all wanna know just how she managed to accomplish her new “seven-stone” weight loss. First, what the heck does “seven-stone” mean? Apparently it’s a unit of weight, one stone is equal to 14 pounds. It’s commonly used in the British commonwealth when referring to the weight of a person. Okay, got it! Amazing!

CLICK HERE to see what she looks like now!

So now how did she do it? Well, her former trainer reveals that Adele’s competitive side is the ‘secret’ to her incredible seven stone weight loss. Pete, was Adele’s trainer from 2012 to 2016, and says he is “proud” to see how far the singer has come in such a short space of time. In an interview, her trainer went on to say: “When we had low days, I would alter the workout so that it would ease her into training, get her mind off of what was bugging her and then, before you knew it, we were having a good session and working hard.” Well, she looks absolutely amazing and we totally congratulate her for all her hard work! When it comes to weight loss or just getting healthier in general, what is the secret to your success?

