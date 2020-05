Artists in San Francisco have been painting the plywood covering closed business to uplift spirits and beautify our city. SF artist fnnch has gone a step further and raised over 125K for Covid-19 charities in local communities hard hit by the virus. fnnch’s images of the honey bear and pink flamingos can be seen all over San Francisco. Thanks fnnch for sharing your vision and cheering up our city. Donate and find out more about fnnch here.