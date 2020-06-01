SF Is Re-Opening: Here’s What’s Next

Air dining, outdoor activities, and even professional sports will be permitted as early as next month. We will have to wait until July to get a proper haircut.
While other states have dived head-first into reopening, San Francisco has been relatively cautious about lifting shelter-in-place restrictions.
Here what will be opening:
June 1st:
- childcare facilities (not including schools)
- Botanical Gardens
- Outdoor museums and historical sites
- Retailers with minimal physical contact will be allowed to do outdoor curbside services
- Press release cites (cobblers and dog groomers)
June 15th:
- Outdoor dining spaces
- Summer camps
- Private household indoor services
- Religious services
- Outdoor exercise classes
- Professional sports and entertainment venues (with no audience)
- Non-emergency medical appointments
- Indoor retailers
July 13th:
- Modified indoor dining spaces
- Hair salons and barbershops
- Appointment-based real estate open houses
Mid-August: Modified
- Schools
- Bars
- Nail salons
- Massage businesses
- Tattoo parlors
- Gyms
- Pools
- Indoor museums
Phase 4: The Final Stage will include concert venues, sporting events and performances with a live audience, nightclubs, festivals, and hotels. It is unclear when this final stage will happen.
