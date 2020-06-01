fbpx
SF Is Re-Opening: Here’s What’s Next

Hope Bidegainberry
June 1, 2020

Air dining, outdoor activities, and even professional sports will be permitted as early as next month. We will have to wait until July to get a proper haircut.

While other states have dived head-first into reopening, San Francisco has been relatively cautious about lifting shelter-in-place restrictions.

Here what will be opening:

June 1st:

  • childcare facilities (not including schools) 
  • Botanical Gardens
  • Outdoor museums and historical sites
  • Retailers with minimal physical contact will be allowed to do outdoor curbside services
  • Press release cites (cobblers and dog groomers)

June 15th:

  • Outdoor dining spaces
  • Summer camps
  • Private household indoor services
  • Religious services
  • Outdoor exercise classes
  • Professional sports and entertainment venues (with no audience)
  • Non-emergency medical appointments
  • Indoor retailers

July 13th:

  • Modified indoor dining spaces
  • Hair salons and barbershops
  • Appointment-based real estate open houses

Mid-August: Modified 

  • Schools
  • Bars
  • Nail salons
  • Massage businesses
  • Tattoo parlors
  • Gyms
  • Pools
  • Indoor museums

Phase 4: The Final Stage will include concert venues, sporting events and performances with a live audience, nightclubs, festivals, and hotels. It is unclear when this final stage will happen.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today's Hits & Yesterday's Favorites.

