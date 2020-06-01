SF Is Re-Opening: Here’s What’s Next

Air dining, outdoor activities, and even professional sports will be permitted as early as next month. We will have to wait until July to get a proper haircut.

While other states have dived head-first into reopening, San Francisco has been relatively cautious about lifting shelter-in-place restrictions.

Here what will be opening:

June 1st:

childcare facilities (not including schools)

Botanical Gardens

Outdoor museums and historical sites

Retailers with minimal physical contact will be allowed to do outdoor curbside services

Press release cites (cobblers and dog groomers)

June 15th:

Outdoor dining spaces

Summer camps

Private household indoor services

Religious services

Outdoor exercise classes

Professional sports and entertainment venues (with no audience)

Non-emergency medical appointments

Indoor retailers

July 13th:

Modified indoor dining spaces

Hair salons and barbershops

Appointment-based real estate open houses

Mid-August: Modified

Schools

Bars

Nail salons

Massage businesses

Tattoo parlors

Gyms

Pools

Indoor museums

Phase 4: The Final Stage will include concert venues, sporting events and performances with a live audience, nightclubs, festivals, and hotels. It is unclear when this final stage will happen.

