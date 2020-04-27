fbpx
Back view of a couple watching TV on sofa in the living room. Man is changing channels.
Should Streaming Services Be Free During the Pandemic?

Hope Bidegainberry
April 27, 2020

There is a petition gaining steam on Change.Org saying that streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime should be FREE for 60 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And the author of the petition makes a pretty compelling case, saying, quote, “If people can watch as much as they want, whenever they want, this will help alleviate the stress of home isolation, as well as encourage people to stay home.

“This is a responsible community health strategy.”

The petition is seeking 75,000 signatures.  As of last night, it had more than 55,000.

