There are tons of people who still haven’t gotten their first stimulus check . . . but we need that one, and then even more.

According to a new survey, 84% of Americans say they want another wave of stimulus checks to go out.

One big reason: 29% of people say they’re less than one month away from running out of money.

People are split on who needs relief money more, small businesses or people. 50% say small businesses, 47% say people. Only 3% say big businesses.