NOW PLAYING
Interior of a real laundry room with a washing machine at home
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

Should You Wash Your Clothes Anytime You Leave the House Now?

Hope Bidegainberry
March 30, 2020

We already know we should be washing our hands constantly right now, but what about our clothes? Do we need to wash them if we just run to the grocery store? It turns out, probably not. Here are five things to keep in mind when it comes to laundry during the coronavirus outbreak . . .

  1. Washing your hands is more important than obsessively washing your clothes.  You’re more likely to spread the virus by touching a solid, nonporous surface than fabric . . . so something like a keypad at the grocery store, not your clothes.
  2. Researchers aren’t totally sure how long the virus lasts on clothing.  But other coronaviruses generally survive better on artificial fibers, like polyester, versus cotton.
  3. The average person doesn’t need to wash their clothes every time they leave the house.  But people like healthcare workers, or someone living with a person who’s sick, need to be a LOT more careful.
  4. When you DO wash your clothes, hot water is better than cold, since coronaviruses tend to be sensitive to higher temperatures.  The heat of the dryer also helps kill viruses.  And always wash your hands after touching dirty laundry, which is a good idea even when there’s not a pandemic.
  5. If you’re washing your clothes at a laundromat, or in a community laundry room, try to go at a time when it’s not crowded.  And, again, it’s really about the SURFACES everyone is touching . . . things like the counter tops, the buttons on the machines, the handles on the machines, the change dispenser, and so on. 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Great Dane Takes On Home Intruder

Take a look at the video below of this Great Dane who is truly a hero! When he realizes his owner is in danger, he steps up and knows how to protect her!

Cats Vs. Bell

Who wants more food?! Take a look at the video below of these cats who have mastered ringing the bell to get more treats! Does your cat know any tricks?!

Toddlers & Dogs Are Best Friends

Dogs are truly man’s best friend! Take a look at this sweet video below of these toddlers and dogs that are best friends! #TooCute

Upcoming Events

Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT