Singer Performs A Song To Cheer People Up…His Dog Joins In

Hope Bidegainberry
May 21, 2020

This dog has been with his family since he was a puppy. Like all dog’s, he has a big personality and loves singing to show his different moods.

His owner works in the health care field, but has also always had a passion for music. Whenever he plays guitar his dog loves to sing along. He started singing as soon as he could howl. Whenever his owner starts playing guitar and singing, he jumps right in with some harmony! 

CLICK HERE to watch the video of owner and dog singing “Lean On Me”. He howled along to the song perfectly.

It’s an uplifting message and will put a smile on your face! 
 

