Skunk family rescued after falling into a 14-foot-deep hole

By Hope Bidegainberryon May 28, 2021

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) rescued a family of three skunks who had fallen into a 14-foot-deep construction hole on a construction site in Menlo Park, CA.

“A worker on the construction site spotted the skunk family deep in the hole and contacted our rescue staff for assistance,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “We couldn’t reach the skunks by hand, so our staff used an extendable catchpole that could be expanded to twelve feet in length, enabling us to safely net the animals and bring them to safety.”

PHS/SPCA rescue staff were able to pull the mother skunk and her two babies out of the deep pit one by one. They were then placed in secure crates so they could be evaluated for possible injuries.

“The hole was quite deep, and the skunks were unable to climb out by themselves,” according to Tarbox. “Without human assistance to help them out of the hole, it is likely they would have perished. Despite being scared, none of the skunks sprayed our staff, and seemed grateful to have been safely rescued.”

All three skunks were checked on the scene for possible injuries. Despite their harrowing ordeal, they were all determined to be in good health and released on the back side of the property, well away from the construction holes.