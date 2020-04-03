NOW PLAYING
text HELLO weekend on cup of aromatic coffee on wooden cube
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

Social Distancing Doesn’t Have to Ruin Your Weekend . . . Here Are 15 Things You Can Do Instead

Hope Bidegainberry
April 3, 2020

If you are stuck at home trying to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, here are 15 things you can do with your extra time this weekend . . .

  1. If you’re a foodie . . . Get takeout from a restaurant you’ve been wanting to try. Make a recipe you’ve had bookmarked forever. Or look for new recipes to make once things settle down.
  2. If you’re a sports fan . . . Read up on the history of your favorite sport or team, so when they start playing again, you’ll have an even greater appreciation for it. Revisit an old game, like on TV or YouTube.  Or watch a sports documentary.
  3. If you’re into culture . . . Take a virtual museum tour, like the ones on Google’s Arts & Culture page.  Read books or watch movies you never had time for before. Or try learning a new language.
  4. If you’re an extrovert or busybody . . . Host a virtual happy hour with your friends.  Break out board games and puzzles to do with your family.  Or try something artsy, like painting or an adult coloring book.
  5. If you just want to relax . . .  Meditate.  Take a bath.  Or just take a nap. 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Cat Licks Owner’s Finger To Get Groomed

Is this a lazy cat or just a very trustworthy cat…or both?! Take a look at the video below of this kitty who allows his owner to keep him in good condition by licking the human’s finger and allowing him to...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Fri 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT