California State Parks announced that they would be re-opening, with some restrictions.

Locally, that means popular parks like Beales Point, Granite Bay, Negro Bar and the Auburn Recreation area.

Many park amenities will still be closed, including any concessions stands. Camping is also still is not allowed, but bathrooms will be open! Catching Covid-19 while outdoors are significantly less than being indoors. Of course, you still want to practice good social distancing.