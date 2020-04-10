fbpx
Stores with Dedicated Hours for Seniors

Alex
April 10, 2020

Below is a helpful list of chain retail stores around the Bay Area that are dedicating hours for senior citizens. (list updated as of 4/10/2020)

Please check with business as some open these hours to first responders, pregnant women, disabled persons and at-risk groups. 

  • 99 RANCH MARKET – Weekdays – 8am-9am (8:30am-9:30am in Milpitas)
  • BIG LOTS – Daily – First hour of operation
  • CHAVEZ SUPERMARKET – Daily – 7am-8am
  • COSTCO – Tuesday through Thursdays – 8am-9am
  • DOLLAR GENERAL – Daily – First hour of operation
  • FOODMAXX – Tuesdays & Thursdays – 6am-9am
  • FOODS CO. – Daily – 6am-7am
  • LUCKY – Tuesdays & Thursdays – 6am-9am
  • SAFEWAY – Tuesdays & Thursdays – 7am-9am
  • SAM’S CLUB – Tuesday & Thursdays – 7am-9am
  • SAVE MART – Tuesdays & Thursdays – 6am-9am
  • TARGET – Tuesday & Wednesdays – First hour of operation
  • TRADER JOE’S – Daily – First hour of operation
  • WALGREENS – Tuesdays – 8am-9am
  • WALMART – Tuesdays – One hour before the store opens
  • WHOLE FOODS – Daily – One hour before stores open

