Stores with Dedicated Hours for Seniors

Below is a helpful list of chain retail stores around the Bay Area that are dedicating hours for senior citizens. (list updated as of 4/10/2020)
Please check with business as some open these hours to first responders, pregnant women, disabled persons and at-risk groups.
- 99 RANCH MARKET – Weekdays – 8am-9am (8:30am-9:30am in Milpitas)
- BIG LOTS – Daily – First hour of operation
- CHAVEZ SUPERMARKET – Daily – 7am-8am
- COSTCO – Tuesday through Thursdays – 8am-9am
- DOLLAR GENERAL – Daily – First hour of operation
- FOODMAXX – Tuesdays & Thursdays – 6am-9am
- FOODS CO. – Daily – 6am-7am
- LUCKY – Tuesdays & Thursdays – 6am-9am
- SAFEWAY – Tuesdays & Thursdays – 7am-9am
- SAM’S CLUB – Tuesday & Thursdays – 7am-9am
- SAVE MART – Tuesdays & Thursdays – 6am-9am
- TARGET – Tuesday & Wednesdays – First hour of operation
- TRADER JOE’S – Daily – First hour of operation
- WALGREENS – Tuesdays – 8am-9am
- WALMART – Tuesdays – One hour before the store opens
- WHOLE FOODS – Daily – One hour before stores open