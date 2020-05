The hardworking hospital workers were overjoyed to see the cat with her baby.

Her kitten was not sick, but she wanted to stand there, while the doctors loved on her and her baby, she stood safely next to them.”

Stray animals have been struggling around the world as well with this quarantine and lockdown since restaurants have been closed.

After giving the kitten a quick checkup, the staff directed the cat to a vet just to be safe. However, the mother cat seemed hesitant to leave her caretakers.