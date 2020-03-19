NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

Stuck in Your House for the Next Two Weeks?

Hope Bidegainberry
March 19, 2020

So it is looking more and more like we may be stuck in our houses for a LOT of the next two weeks, maybe more.

And while you will be spending a lot of that time taking care of kids, working, and trying not to go crazy . . . you’ll also have some free time when normally you would’ve gone out and done something. So . . . what will you do in the house instead?

Here are the results of a new survey that asked people what they’re going to do if they’re stuck inside for two weeks and beyond . . .

  1. Watch TV and movies, 35%.
  2. Finally read more books, 15%.
  3. Mess around on the Internet, 12%.
  4. Spend quality family time, 8%.
  5. Do a hobby like knitting or painting, 7%.
  6. Use social media, 5%.
  7. Learn a new skill, 3%.
  8. Talk to people on the phone, 2%. 

Hope Bidegainberry

