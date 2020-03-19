Stuck in Your House for the Next Two Weeks?

So it is looking more and more like we may be stuck in our houses for a LOT of the next two weeks, maybe more.
And while you will be spending a lot of that time taking care of kids, working, and trying not to go crazy . . . you’ll also have some free time when normally you would’ve gone out and done something. So . . . what will you do in the house instead?
Here are the results of a new survey that asked people what they’re going to do if they’re stuck inside for two weeks and beyond . . .
- Watch TV and movies, 35%.
- Finally read more books, 15%.
- Mess around on the Internet, 12%.
- Spend quality family time, 8%.
- Do a hobby like knitting or painting, 7%.
- Use social media, 5%.
- Learn a new skill, 3%.
- Talk to people on the phone, 2%.