Isolated (pure white background) toy dog, collapsed on the floor.
Stuffed-Puppy At A Dog Show

Hope Bidegainberry
March 13, 2020

Take a look at the video below of this little girl with autism who brought her stuffed puppy to a dog show. One of the judges stopped, walked over to her, and asked if she wanted to show her dog as well! This is so sweet!

