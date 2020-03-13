Stuffed-Puppy At A Dog Show

Take a look at the video below of this little girl with autism who brought her stuffed puppy to a dog show. One of the judges stopped, walked over to her, and asked if she wanted to show her dog as well! This is so sweet!
