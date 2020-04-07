NOW PLAYING
Target’s Limiting Amount Of Shoppers

Hope Bidegainberry
April 7, 2020

It looks like shopping is going to become a little more difficult but safer at the same time.

This week, Target will actively monitor and meter guest traffic in its nearly 1,900 stores nationwide to promote social distancing.” according to a recent press release.

The amount of people allowed in a store will vary by location and be determined by the store’s specific square footage. 

