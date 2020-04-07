Target’s Limiting Amount Of Shoppers

It looks like shopping is going to become a little more difficult but safer at the same time.
This week, Target will actively monitor and meter guest traffic in its nearly 1,900 stores nationwide to promote social distancing.” according to a recent press release.
The amount of people allowed in a store will vary by location and be determined by the store’s specific square footage.
Target is introducing additional social distancing and safety measures to help our guests and team members stay healthy, including masks & gloves for our teams, monitoring store traffic and more. Get the details here: https://t.co/wXwlqgfahN pic.twitter.com/9m5B4xVo6k
— Target News (@TargetNews) April 2, 2020