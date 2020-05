Therapy dogs are very hard-working dogs. They help people navigate their lives. It’s not easy being a service dog, and because of one dog’s loyalty and service, he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree.

This Labrador Retriever is graduating Virginia Tech’s class of 2020. He has provided lots of support to the struggles of students.

Besides helping students navigate trauma, anxiety, and other personal issues, this dog attends events such as football games and other activities.

This dog provides a safe and comforting force in the room.