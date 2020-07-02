fbpx
Teens Build A ‘Bee Byway’ That’s 13-Miles Long To Help Save The Bees

July 2, 2020

Bees are very important and an integral part of the pollination process. They also play a big deal in our food production. They’re the ones that help to pollinate our crops. 

Their populations have been in decline for the last few years. Two teens have come up with an incredible innovation that can save native bee populations. The project is a mass planting of the native, bee-friendly vegetation across dozens of sites that span a 13-mile long pollination corridor. It’s an effort to protect bees from isolation and provide them with increased survival odds. 

The project guarantees that bees are able to find sustainable habitation. 

