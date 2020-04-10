fbpx
Ten Easter Traditions . . . That Can Be Done at Home

Hope Bidegainberry
April 10, 2020

Everyone’s been worried the lockdown would cancel Easter. But a new poll asked people to name their favorite Easter traditions. And almost all of them are things you’ll still be able to do.

Here’s the Top 10:

  1. Making Easter dinner.
  2. An Easter egg hunt with the family.  That one’s still doable for most of us, if it’s done at home.
  3. Eating candy.
  4. Taking family photos.
  5. Dying Easter eggs.
  6. Making Easter baskets.
  7. Visiting your extended family.  So that’s one you can’t really do this year.
  8. Going to church.  A lot of them are holding online services instead.
  9. Photos with the Easter Bunny.
  10. Easter arts and crafts. 

