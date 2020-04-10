Ten Easter Traditions . . . That Can Be Done at Home

Everyone’s been worried the lockdown would cancel Easter. But a new poll asked people to name their favorite Easter traditions. And almost all of them are things you’ll still be able to do.
Here’s the Top 10:
- Making Easter dinner.
- An Easter egg hunt with the family. That one’s still doable for most of us, if it’s done at home.
- Eating candy.
- Taking family photos.
- Dying Easter eggs.
- Making Easter baskets.
- Visiting your extended family. So that’s one you can’t really do this year.
- Going to church. A lot of them are holding online services instead.
- Photos with the Easter Bunny.
- Easter arts and crafts.