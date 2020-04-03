The 10 Best Songs to Relieve COVID-19 Stress

COVID-19 is impacting virtually EVERYONE . . . and naturally, there is a fair amount of anxiety and uncertainty.

So to help, neuroscientists in the U.K. have put out a list of songs that can supposedly reduce stress levels up to 65%. The list was actually released a while back, but it’s making the rounds again now, for obvious reasons.

Here are 10 they came up with. Not all of them are recognizable, mainstream songs, but since this is scientifically based, it’s worth a shot.

There’s a free 10-HOUR version of “Weightless” available if you want a longer listening experience.

A doctor named David Lewis-Hodgson said, quote, “‘Weightless’ was so effective, many women became drowsy, and I would advise against driving while listening to the song because it could be dangerous.”