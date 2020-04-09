The CEO of Twitter Is Fighting COVID-19 . . . with a $1 Billion Donation

Many celebrities have donated hundreds of thousands to coronavirus relief . . . some have tossed in a million or two . . . Oprah offered up $10 million . . . and some billionaires have ear-marked $100 million.

But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is blowing them ALL out of the water, with a $1 BILLION donation.

He said, quote, “I’m moving $1 billion of my Square equity . . . [about] 28% of my wealth . . . to #StartSmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI.

“It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here.”

Jack is also the founder of Square . . . the company that does those mobile credit card readers for small businesses . . . so that’s what he means by Square equity.

He’s 43, and worth around $3.3 billion according to “Forbes”. He added, quote, “Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”