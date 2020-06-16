The “Drive-In” Concert Was A Blast!

The Drive-In concert thing is definitely something to FEEL GOOD about!

The COVID-19 shutdown has really brought alot of things to a complete standstill. It seems like it’s been forever since we had the opportunity to get out and have some real fun! So while we go through the phases of things beginning to reopen up, no one really knows when live music venues will be able to open for business again. Quite frankly, serious fans of live rock-n-roll are starting to get quite restless! While the thought of going to a drive-in concert was something I and many rock n’ roll fans had never really experienced before, anything is worth a try. So Saturday evening, we did. And it was amazing! The entire experience of driving up to your spot, just like we did back in the day at the drive-in movies, but this time for a rock concert, was a complete blast! Of course everyone followed certain rules of social distancing by staying in (or at least very close to) our own cars and keeping our face coverings on whenever we went to get food and refreshments and such.

CLICK HERE to check out the videos I took of the performances.

So we, the fans, did our part and the bands did theirs! All three bands, Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers (ZZ Top tribute band), Hot For Teacher (Van Halen tribute band) and Journey Revisited (Journey tribute band) absolutely rocked us to our core! Great sound, great vibe, great outdoor venue (Alameda County Fairgrounds) made for a great kickoff to what could still end up being a great summer. Everyone cheered, hollered and honked their car horns after every song. Again, it was amazing! I would definitely go see something like that again!