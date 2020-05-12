fbpx
NOW PLAYING
horizontal background woman in isolation at home for virus outbreak or hypochondria .
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

The Five Social Things People Miss Most From Pre-Coronavirus Life

Hope Bidegainberry
May 12, 2020

Our social lives are totally different than they were just a few months ago. 

And a new survey asked people what social things they miss the most from life before the pandemic.  Here are the top five . . .

1.  Having face-to-face interactions.

2.  Celebrating big milestones with friends and family.

3.  Hugging.

4.  Having date nights.

5.  Going to a bar with friends.

But, on the bright side, seven out of 10 people say they’ve reconnected with people they haven’t talked to in over a year . . . and the average person has reconnected with six old friends. 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

3 Ingredient Pesto Turkey Burgers….yum!!

Turkey pesto burgers   makes 6-8 burgers   2 lbs ground turkey–7% fat 1/2 C (or more)Shredded cheese of your choice (I like a Swiss mixture) 1/2 C (or more) Pesto sauce  (pre-made in a jar that...

Hayward Animal Shelter: Wolfgang

Wolfgang is a 2 year old husky-mix. He’s shy but sweet, gets along with smaller dogs and teens. He loves being with his people and is a bit of a couch potato. He needs a patient family to give him some TLC. To...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT