The Reality of Covid-19

Hey there my dear KOIT friends,

I often wonder what it is that brings the world back together over the many years in history when trouble strikes. I’m not a history buff in any way, shape or form. I have to admit I don’t know much about the infectious diseases that have spent time in the world. I just like to compare and contrast events in history. I also found myself up until recently always complaining that I had too much to do. Running my kids here, there and everywhere. Baseball out the wazoo.

School has been postponed till May. My kids no longer have sports. Or get together times with their friends. Not one single thing outside of our house for at least 4 more weeks. This is insane, isn’t it? I’m with you. KOIT is with you. The world is with you. You just have to be brave and believe in yourself. You have to find moments in the day that bring you joy. You have to give yourself grace and comfort in knowing you are truly in the hearts and minds of every single person in the world struggling with this terrible virus.

I know you’re scared. I know you’re uncertain of what the future holds for you and your families. I feel you. We hear you at 96.5 KOIT. I wake up every morning the past few weeks and I’m reminded why I am doing what I’m doing. I’ve only been doing the morning show at this great station for three weeks. I am saddened to say but I feel like I walked into my radio experience post 9/11. However, there is one key difference. That difference is in humanity. I know that what happened on the East Coast was a travesty that affected the whole world. But this is different. Both were significant events in history. The big difference is that with Covid-19 it affects not just me. Not just my family or yours. It affected every single human being on the planet.

Three weeks ago life was so much different. I can only control what I can control. We are all in that perspective together. What I will tell you is this. I will continue to see the good in the world. I will continue to wake up and go into KOIT every single morning because I have a job to do. That job is to help you feel good. Not just at work… but in life! I hope you’ll join in the conversation over in our Facebook Group.

My hope for you is that you’re able to make this time something that your family will never forget… How are you feeling?

Sending you love!

Joey Fortman

(Joey@KOIT.com)

Find Joey:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JoeyFortman

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/JoeyFortman