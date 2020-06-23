The Ten Most Common “Rules of the House” We Had Growing Up

A new survey looked at the most common “rules of the house” we had growing up. How many of the Top 10 did YOUR parents make you follow?

1. You can’t play until you finish your homework. 43% of us had to deal with that one.

2. No TV until homework is done, 37%.

3. You can’t leave the table until you eat all your vegetables, 35%.

4. No sweets until after dinner, 34%.

5. A limit on TV time if it was a school night, 30%.

6. Finish everything on your plate even if you don’t like it, 29%.

7. You can’t do anything fun until your chores are finished, 28%.

8. No snacks right before dinner, 27%.

9. Be home before the streetlights turn on, 27%.

10. No eating in your bedroom, 25%.

The survey also asked people to name the top things that made someone’s house a “cool house” when they were kids. The top answers were good snacks . . . video games . . . cable TV . . . a pool . . . and better toys than you had at home.