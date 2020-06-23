fbpx
NOW PLAYING
A family around a table eating spaghetti one child dangles spaghetti into his mouth
96.5 KOIT Blog

The Ten Most Common “Rules of the House” We Had Growing Up

Hope Bidegainberry
June 23, 2020

A new survey looked at the most common “rules of the house” we had growing up.  How many of the Top 10 did YOUR parents make you follow?

1.  You can’t play until you finish your homework.  43% of us had to deal with that one.

2.  No TV until homework is done, 37%.

3.  You can’t leave the table until you eat all your vegetables, 35%.

4.  No sweets until after dinner, 34%.

5.  A limit on TV time if it was a school night, 30%.

6.  Finish everything on your plate even if you don’t like it, 29%.

7.  You can’t do anything fun until your chores are finished, 28%.

8.  No snacks right before dinner, 27%.

9.  Be home before the streetlights turn on, 27%.

10.  No eating in your bedroom, 25%.

The survey also asked people to name the top things that made someone’s house a “cool house” when they were kids.  The top answers were good snacks . . . video games . . . cable TV . . . a pool . . . and better toys than you had at home.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

6 Things To Remember When Buying Food For Your Pet

There are endless options of food in the pet aisle. There’s food for a growing pup, to supporting her joint health, and even wondering how much to feed your pet.  Here’s a list below of what you should...

Jennifer Garner Starts Walking Cat In Stroller

Walks have been a daily occurrence for most people, just to get out of the house since this pandemic especially for dog ownership. It’s harder for you to walk your cat, you can put your cat in a harness, but...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT