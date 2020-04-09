NOW PLAYING
The Toilet Paper Challenge

Hope Bidegainberry
April 9, 2020

People are very board at home during this quarantine, that there is a new challenge arising…the toilet paper challenge! Take a look at the video below of this beagle who attempts this challenge!

