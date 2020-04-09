People are very board at home during this quarantine, that there is a new challenge arising…the toilet paper challenge! Take a look at the video below of this beagle who attempts this challenge!
Contests
Upcoming Events
Thu 09
Celine Dion
April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Fri 10
Celine Dion
April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Thu 23
Big Bang: Party After Dark
April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05
Michael Bublé
May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27
Journey with The Pretenders
May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States